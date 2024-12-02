GlobalCollect partners Presto for payment services

According to the agreement, GlobalCollect will provide Presto with credit card recurring and once-off payments for both subscription and pay per view services for the Presto service.

GlobalCollect provides e-payment services for international customer not-present channels such as internet, mail and telephone orders and serves a range of industries such as travel, ticketing, telecommunications, retail, publishing, portals, online gaming and digital content.

In recent news, GlobalCollect has introduced Elevate Data Services, a Business Intelligence solution designed for online payments and chargebacks.