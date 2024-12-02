GlobalCollect partners BlueSnap to help small businesses

BlueSnap focuses on SMB markets delivering onboarding and providing checkout pages, APIs, a subscription-billing engine and other managed front-end services. SMBs will be able to use BlueSnap and GlobalCollects combined cross-border capabilities, which allow merchants to accept payments in 180 countries, 150 localized payment methods and 150 currencies.

GlobalCollect is a global payment service provider which processes international ecommerce payments for more than 600 of the world’s ecommerce brands in the digital goods and services, travel, retail and video gaming industries, among many others.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an ecommerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5,000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.