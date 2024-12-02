GlobalCollect launches mobile commerce interfaces

Leveraging a new REST API for enhanced integration, GlobalCollect’s mobile offering includes newly designed hosted payment pages, mobile SDKs for iOS and Android platforms, a JavaScript SDK, mobile-optimized payment products and one-click payments via tokenization.

GlobalCollect is a global payment service provider which processes international ecommerce payments for more than 600 of the world’s ecommerce brands in the digital goods and services, travel, retail and video gaming industries, among many others.