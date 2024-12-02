GlobalCollect joins hybris Extend online integration marketplace

As part of the partnership, GlobalCollect joins hybris Extend, the online Integration Marketplace and community of solutions for the hybris Commerce Suite.

hybris has published on the Extend Marketplace GlobalCollect’s special extension to its WebCollect platform that enhances integration with the hybris Commerce Suite.

The GlobalCollect - hybris Extend partnership provides merchants with access to a payment platform and enables them to accept various payment methods, including international credit and debit cards like e-wallets via Skrill, Alipay and PayPal.

Additionally, local payment methods (Bank transfers, SEPA Direct Debit, iDEAL, Konbini, Boleto, Sofortüberweisung and giropay), and mobile payments will be offered to customers. Furthermore, GlobalCollect’s payments platform includes fraud prevention for enhanced customer security and privacy, coupled with the Elevate data analytics tool.

With the GlobalCollect extension, hybris system integrators are now able to connect with Global Collect’s PCI-compliant payment platform. The extension includes both Direct and Hosted payment types (including 3D security).

GlobalCollect is a global PSP which processes international ecommerce payments for more than 600 of the world’s ecommerce brands in the digital goods and services, travel, retail and video gaming industries, among many others.