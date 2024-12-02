GlobalCollect introduces Business Intelligence solution for merchants

With Elevate, GlobalCollect merchants can now apply data analytics and visualization to their unstructured payments data. Elevate organizes unstructured data into targeted dashboards and lets merchants interact with the data in order to find the insights they need.

These dashboards are based on 5 performance areas revealing the types of payments performance insights that let merchants identify trends and patterns, opportunities for optimization, and issues that need attention:

• Your Performance, which presents a holistic view of payments performance;

• Commercial Insights, which provides insight into consumer payment behavior;

• Authorization Rates, which reveals authorization trends such as card performance or rejection reasons;

• Payment Funnel, which gives an overview of the payment stages a transaction goes through;

• Chargeback Insights, which supports fraud prevention through chargeback analysis

Elevate is browser-based, and was designed to support multiple functions within international ecommerce organizations.

GlobalCollect provides e-payment services for international customer not-present channels such as internet, mail and telephone orders and serves a range of industries such as travel, ticketing, telecommunications, retail, publishing, portals, online gaming and digital content.

