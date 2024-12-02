GlobalCollect helps PackLink go global

Via the partnership, GlobalCollect’s payment processing services enable PackLink to accept online payments across all markets it’s active in, while providing a choice of locally preferred payment methods to consumers.

PackLink, which was founded in 2012, helps users compare pricing and service levels of partner courier services and arrange international shipping through the PackLink platform. The PackLink platform, with a growing user-base of over 2 million consumers, will integrate with businesses operational systems, automating the shipping process.

In January 2012, Ben Askew-Renaut and Javier Bravo, two entrepreneurs with backgrounds in technology and logistics, launched PackLink, an online shipping service. Headquartered in Spain, PackLink has already expanded its operations to Germany, France, Italy and Poland. The company has further plans to roll out its platform in many more countries across Europe and the rest of the world.

GlobalCollect is a global payment service provider which processes international ecommerce payments for more than 600 of the world’s ecommerce brands in the digital goods and services, travel, retail and video gaming industries, among many others.