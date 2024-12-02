GlobalCollect and Ticketbis partner for payments solution

Ticketbis is an online platform where anyone can buy or sell tickets for all types of events. Through GlobalCollect, Ticketbis will be able to improve the acceptance of payments from a wide range of merchant acquirers and credit card brands and fraud management services.

GlobalCollect is a global payment service provider which processes international ecommerce payments for more than 600 of the world’s ecommerce brands in the digital goods and services, travel, retail and video gaming industries, among many others.

In recent news, Avalara, a provider of sales tax and compliance automation services, and GlobalCollect have entered an agreement.