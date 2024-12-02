Global Payout, Vizinova partner to expand customer base in Mexico

The contract calls for a variety of payment solutions including the implementation of Global Payouts proprietary Consolidated Payment Gateway platform, International Prepaid MasterCards and US MoneyTrac Prepaid Discover Cards. The initial order of 2,000 cards has been delivered and all 2,000 card activations are nearly complete.

According to ViziNovas management team, there are 7,000 current online distributors for their products and services and each of these distributors has an online store where customers can purchase mobile smart device applications, mechatronics technologies, digital advertising and marketing services, and green energy products.

