Global Payout provides payment solutions to the National Wealth Center

As per the agreement, Global Payout will provide its MoneyTrac debit cards domestically, or its Chip and PIN EMV cards internationally, together with its Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG) solution. The National Wealth Center (NWC) will use Global Payouts CPG to make commission payments electronically to agents around the world whom will be instantly issued a general purpose reloadable debit card depending upon their location.

Revenues to Global Payout will be generated from a variety of initial and recurring fees related to the cards and CPG program. The initial order has been received and includes fees for 500 domestic and international debit cards as well as the set-up of Global Payouts proprietary CPG platform. The NWC estimates up to 4,000 cards will be issued and activated with commission payments being made directly to NWCs agents through the CPG portal over the first 12 months of the program.

Global Payout is a provider of electronic payment and prepaid card solutions for domestic, international and multinational businesses, organizations and government agencies worldwide. Global Payout’s proprietary Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG) is an internet based payments platform that enables payroll solutions and payment disbursements on a worldwide basis.