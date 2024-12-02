Global Payout partners XPay to provide prepaid debit cards

XPayCard International is a US-based affiliate of PagSuporte and Globaldine that specializes in international trade development. XPayCard enables payment accessibility for large and small businesses across the globe, with a high demand for online purchases, ATM withdrawals, POS and mobile transactions.

Global Payout is a provider of electronic payment and prepaid card solutions for domestic, international and multinational businesses, organizations and government agencies worldwide. Global Payouts proprietary Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG) is an internet based payments platform that enables payroll solutions and payment disbursements on a worldwide basis.