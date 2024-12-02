Global Payout launches ePayment solutions for several companies

Global Payout now has 4 contracts that provide payment solutions to network marketing companies and has activated 25,000 member accounts. Among these contracts, the company unveiled the partnership with Worldwidepays, a Malaysian company, and its affiliated group of network marketing companies.

The contract calls for the deployment of a series of customized gateway platforms (Consolidated Payment Gateway Electronic Wallet) for the financial management needs of Worldwidepays.

Each CPG eWallet platform deployed will serve as a payment system and repository for commission disbursements. Each marketing member’s commission is electronically deposited into the member’s eWallet account at each payout time. The member can let his earnings aggregate in his eWallet account or make withdrawals from it at any time. Members can monitor their eWallet account balance and activities online, or via their smart phone. Moreover, the CPG eWallet will also automatically transmit a notification email each time a deposit is made to the member’s eWallet account.

In January 2014, Global Payout has launched a new functionality which will allow customers to transfer money to China UnionPay (CUP) bank cardholders.