Global Payout inks contract with State Prime for its CPG platform

The new customer, State Prime, is a global provider of online financial products and services and will use the CPG to pay and receive payments to and from their customers in countries around the world. Global Payout will receive revenue from the platform set-up, load fees, transaction fees, currency conversion fees, and ongoing monthly fees.

The CPG is an international payment platform that provides payment making or payment receiving while also being tied to the FOREX for currency exchange purposes. Payments can be made to an eWallet, traditional account types, or some form of a prepaid card.

Global Payout is a provider of electronic payment and prepaid card solutions for domestic, international and multinational businesses, organizations and government agencies worldwide. Global Payout’s proprietary Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG) is an internet based payments platform that enables payroll solutions and payment disbursements on a worldwide basis.