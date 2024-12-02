Global Payout expands payment access to the Philippines

Global Payout will enable CPG users to distribute payments to their associated accountholders and cardholders, employees, members, offshore workers or benefit recipients wherever they may be located in the world with direct funds transfer capability to any Filipino bank from their CPG account.

Global Payout adds the Philippines to a list of countries such as China, Malaysia, Canada, Germany, England and SEPA (Single Euro Payments Area) within the European Union (EU), as well as the current launch underway in Brazil and other countries in South America where consumers, businesses and organizations can access, manage, and transfer funds.

Global Payout is a provider of electronic payment and prepaid card solutions for domestic, international and multinational businesses, organizations and government agencies worldwide.