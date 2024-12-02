Global Payout agrees to buy Maxie Mobile

The move will solidify Global Payout’s position as a provider of financial services to the 2.5 billion un-banked and under-banked adults in the world and will complement and extend Global Payout’s existing MoneyTrac consolidated payment gateway and international EMV debit card programs.

Once completed, the acquisition will provide the un-banked and under-served populations of the world with a means of accessing their money, paying bills, topping up prepaid phones and cashing checks using the Maxie Mobile financial services application.

Maxie Mobile’s mobile payment application operates on any mobile smartphone including Android, Apple, Blackberry and Windows based phones.

Global Payout is a provider of electronic payment and prepaid card solutions for domestic, international and multinational businesses, organizations and government agencies worldwide. Global Payout’s proprietary Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG) is an internet based payments platform that enables payroll solutions and payment disbursements on a worldwide basis.