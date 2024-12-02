Global Payments to purchase ACTIVE Network

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Global Payments will acquire the communities and sports divisions of ACTIVE Network from Vista Equity Partners in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion. Net of the tax asset, the effective purchase price is approximately USD 1.0 billion. According to Global Payments, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter,

ACTIVE Network provides cloud-based software, including payment technology solutions, to event organizers in the communities and health and fitness segments. Vista Equity Partners will retain the outdoors division of ACTIVE Network.

Global Payments provides payment technology services that enable merchants to accept a wide range of payments methods for products and services across a variety of distribution channels in markets around the world.