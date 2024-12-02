Global Payments to acquire Worldpay in USD 24.25 bln deal

The transaction involves both GTCR and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), which currently co-own Worldpay following a July 2023 deal in which GTCR took a 55% stake and FIS retained 45%.

As part of the multi-party transaction, FIS will acquire Global Payments' Issuer Solutions business for USD 13.5 billion in enterprise value. GTCR will receive a mix of cash and stock, 59% and 41% respectively, as consideration for its Worldpay stake and will retain a 15% shareholding in Global Payments upon the deal’s completion.

The shift in ownership reflects strategic realignment

The complex deal reshapes the roles of each party in the payments and financial technology landscape. The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approval and standard closing conditions. The completion of both transactions, Global Payments’ acquisition of Worldpay and FIS’ acquisition of Issuer Solutions, are mutually contingent.

Officials from GTCR indicated that their involvement in the Worldpay transaction came from an effort to reinvigorate the company following its separation from FIS. They noted that Worldpay had undergone operational and technological enhancements under a new leadership structure, which included changes in management and increased investment in product development and digital infrastructure.

Representatives from Worldpay stated that the company made significant progress over the past two years, particularly in expanding ecommerce capabilities and strengthening fraud prevention tools. They described the move to join Global Payments as a continuation of strategic priorities and confirmed plans to remain involved through the integration phase.

Officials from FIS also acknowledged the collaborative effort required to execute the deal, citing the complexity of coordinating interests across all three companies. They expressed confidence that the consolidated business would be well-positioned to deliver value through expanded services and technology platforms.

For more information about Worldpay, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.