Global Payments to acquire PayPros

Under the terms of the agreement and pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, Global Payments will pay USD 420 million in cash to acquire PayPros, inclusive of tax assets. The transaction is expected to close by the end of Global Payments 2014 fiscal year. PayPros calendar 2013 annual revenues are anticipated to be approximately USD100 million.

PayPros is a registered trademark of Payment Processing, which provides integrated payment processing solutions to software companies and merchants in North America.

Global Payments is a provider of payment processing services for merchants, value added resellers, financial institutions, government agencies, multi-national corporations and independent sales organizations located throughout North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.