Global Payments to acquire Ezidebit for Asia Pacific expansion

As per the agreement, Global Payments will acquire Ezidebit for about USD 276 million (AUD 305 million). The transaction is expected to close during the Q2 2015.

Global Payments is a world provider of payment technology solutions for merchants, value added resellers, enterprise software providers, financial institutions, government agencies, multi-national corporations and independent sales organizations located throughout North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Founded in 1998, Ezidebit is an Australia-based non-bank merchant acquirer and integrated technology-enabled payment solutions company. Ezidebit focuses on enabling Australian and New Zealand merchants to process payments through a variety of means, including direct debit, BPAY and ecommerce payment solutions. Ezidebit focuses on specific vertical market segments, such as recurring payments, including childcare and health and fitness.