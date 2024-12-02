Global Payments partners with Visa

The collaboration seeks to help revolutionise the payment landscape by enabling sellers to facilitate payments seamlessly leveraging their smartphones, free of the need for additional hardware investments.





Global Payments’ Mobile Tap solution and its effect on Singaporean commerce

Global Payments’ Mobile Tap solution, which makes use of Visa’s Tap to Phone (TTP) technology, allows merchants with Android devices that are equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) tech to accept contactless payments by simply downloading a dedicated app. This approach helps eliminate the need for traditional point-of-sale (POS) terminals and can help facilitate an improved consumer payment experience.

Amongst the key advantages of Mobile Tap is its ability to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with the option of digital payment acceptance at a lower cost, paving the way for greater participation in the digital economy. Furthermore, Mobile Tap offers merchants and customers alike increased convenience and flexibility in conducting transactions.











When commenting on the launch, Global Payments’ officials said that enabling Mobile Tap underscores the company’s commitment to empowering merchants with software and technology that betters the commerce experience, and they believe the solution to help merchant customers drive sales conversion rates by increasing access to digital payment acceptance at a lower cost. With Mobile Tap, businesses can improve the consumer experience, enabling them to make payments easily, without needing to queue up at checkout counters. Per their statement, the company looks to shape a future where digital payments are simple and accessible to all, helping merchants better serve their customers.

More to this point, Visa representatives expressed excitement towards partnering with Global Payments for the introduction of the Tap to Phone payment technology in Singapore, stating that the strategic cooperation is in alignment with Visa’s commitment to delivering innovative, convenient, and secure payment solutions and addressing SME concerns related to the cost of digital payment acceptance.

The solution supports small businesses with digital payment capabilities at a lower cost and lets retail outlets rethink and transform the payment experience for consumers. Service staff at storefronts can support consumers to make payments easily without queuing up at checkout counters, thus translating into an improved payment and shopping customer experience for Singaporeans. Further adding on this, the spokesperson stated that in a recent YouGov survey commissioned by Visa, 60% of Singapore-based consumers expressed interest in leveraging the solution at restaurants and cafes.

The announcement further highlights that Global Payments’ Mobile Tap solution utilising Visa’s Tap to Phone tech comes as a step forward in Singapore’s journey towards greater financial inclusion, driving increased access to digital payments for both merchants and consumers. The Global Payments – Visa partnership empowers businesses while helping advance innovation within the payments industry.