Global Payments partners BitPay for Bitcoin payments

This partnership will allow Global Payments to incorporate the cryptocurrency into its product suite and to offer Bitcoin payment acceptance to its worldwide merchants.

Global Payments is a world provider of payment technology solutions for merchants, value added resellers, enterprise software providers, financial institutions, government agencies, multi-national corporations and independent sales organizations located throughout North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

BitPay is a Payment Service Provider (PSP) activating in ecommerce, B2B and enterprise solutions for the Bitcoin digital currency.

In recent news, BitPay has launched a new pricing plan which offers basic payment processing free-of-charge for no restrictive periods of time.