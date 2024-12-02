Global Payments launches EMV and mobile payments solution in Canada

The iCMP MPOS solution includes a Bluetooth-enabled reader that pairs with a merchant’s Apple, iOS or Android device, for on-the-go payment acceptance. Through the iCMP MPOS app, merchants can manage their businesses on the go, with an in-app inventory catalogue, digital receipts and a merchant portal that provides real-time insights into business operations with detailed reporting.

As a PCI PTS 3.0 and EMV Level 1 and 2 certified solution, the iCMP MPOS complies with the latest payment and security standards for secure payment processing functionalities.

Global Payments is a global provider of payment technology services. Based in US with more than 4,300 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 1000 Company with merchants and partners in 29 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil.