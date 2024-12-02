Global Payments inks partnership with Hyundai UK for online payments integration

Click to Buy is the first car buying platform where UK customers can buy a car from any participating Hyundai Dealership in the UK, completely online.

The number of new cars sold and registered in the UK saw five consecutive years of increased sales. The ecommerce solution allows the customers to complete the entire car buying experience from their own home.

Enabled by Global Payments, Hyundai Motor UK now offers online card payment solutions on their Click To Buy platform.