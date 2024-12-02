Global Payments expands agreement with Caesars Entertainment

Under the agreement, Global Payments will provide additional Caesars’ resorts with Global Payments’ PlayerCash @dvantage credit and debit card cash advance service, through the Global Payments VIP LightSpeed platform.

VIP LightSpeed is an internet-accessible, computer-based platform that provides cash access services for traditional and electronic check cashing, ATM check cashing, and credit and debit card cash advances. In addition, VIP LightSpeed provides transaction processing, reduction of risk associated with check-cashing and cash advance services, and casino management reporting tools.

Global Payments is a provider of payment processing services for merchants, value added resellers, financial institutions, government agencies, multi-national corporations and independent sales organizations located throughout North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

In recent news, Global Payments has revealed plans to offer MasterPass, a digital payment solution from MasterCard, to North American merchants.