Global Payments enhances payments for beauty company in Canada

Payments services provided to Mary Kay consultants include a Bluetooth-enabled reader that pairs with their Apple iOS or Android smartphone or tablet, to deliver secure on-the-go credit and debit acceptance. The solution features not only an in-app inventory catalogue, but also digital receipts and a portal that provides real-time insights into each consultant’s business operations, as well as detailed reporting.

Global Payments is a global provider of payment technology services headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with merchants and partners in 30 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil.