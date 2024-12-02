



Global Payments supports global commerce by providing payment technology and software solutions that optimise customer experiences and simplify operations. MineralTree, a division of Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), specialises in B2B solutions, offering secure and user-friendly accounts payable (AP) and payment automation services.

The Vendor Payments solution, powered by MineralTree, enables finance teams to settle vendor bills directly within their Sage Intacct environment in a simplified manner. This solution emphasises ease of use, security, and control, addressing the challenges of managing payables across different systems. Allowing accounts payable teams to initiate payments within Sage Intacct, eliminates issues related to syncing delays, multiple logins, extra bank accounts, and middleware.

Key features of the embedded Vendor Payments solution

MineralTree's Vendor Payments tackles challenges in accounts payable, such as fragmented tools, limited visibility, and inefficient manual processes. By integrating payments directly into Sage Intacct, this solution allows payments through customers’ existing bank accounts via ACH, virtual cards, and checks. It also offers direct debit funding for quicker payment settlements and reconciliation, while being compatible with existing workflows, including multi-entity environments, approval rules, credits, discounts, and purchase order matching. Additionally, it provides real-time insights into payment status within Sage Intacct and features cash-back rebates on virtual card expenditures, along with a quick onboarding process.

MineralTree's Vendor Payments exemplify how embedded payment solutions can adapt to fulfil the diverse requirements of modern finance teams. Originally centred around Sage Intacct, Global Payments' offering has the potential to expand to other platforms that finance teams are already utilising, laying the groundwork for wider adoption and sustained growth.