Global Payments and Planet Payment launch payments solutions

The hospitality solution facilitates integrated payment support for the MICROS suite of products, as well as Global Payments HomeCurrencyPay dynamic currency conversion powered by Planet Payment. Customized to the needs of the Canadian market, the solution includes support for EMV chip and PIN cards and Interac Direct Payment, and provides security and fraud features including encryption and transaction tokenization.

Global Payments is a provider of payment services for merchants, value added resellers, financial institutions, government agencies, multi-national corporations and independent sales organizations located throughout North America, Brazil, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Planet Payment is a provider of international payment processing and multi-currency processing services. The company’s point-of-sale and ecommerce services help merchants sell goods and services to consumers, and together with the ATM services are integrated within the payment card transaction flow, enabling acquiring customers, their merchants and consumers to shop, pay, transact and reconcile payment transactions in multiple currencies, geographies and channels.