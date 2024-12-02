Global Payments and Bank of the Philippines enter strategic alliance

Global Payments will contribute its Philippines merchant acquiring assets and cash to the joint venture to secure a majority interest in the partnership. BPI will contribute its existing merchant acquiring business to the joint venture.

Global Payments is a global provider of payment solutions for merchants, value added resellers, enterprise software providers, financial institutions, government agencies, multi-national corporations and independent sales organizations located throughout North America, Brazil, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

With 163 years of experience in the local banking industry, BPI is a universal bank in the Philippines. It offers financial services to both retail customers and corporate clients through the bank’s extensive distribution network locally and abroad. BPI serves 6.8 million customers through its network of more than 800 branches, over 2,500 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) nationwide and close to 30,000 Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals.