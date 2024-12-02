Global Payments acquires Realex Payments

Under the terms of the agreement, the transaction is valued at EUR 115 million. For Realex Payments’ existing 12,500 merchants, this deal means they can avail of Global Payments international presence, entering new markets and boosting their global ecommerce business, according to the company`s founder and CEO Colm Lyon.

Realex Payments is one of Europe’s online payment gateways, processing in excess of EUR 28 billion per annum on behalf of 12,500 clients. Its clients include Virgin Atlantic, Paddy Power, The AA and NotontheHighstreet.com. Realex Payments was founded by entrepreneur Colm Lyon in 2000 and currently employs 170 staff.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with 4,200 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 1000 Company with merchants and partners in 28 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil.