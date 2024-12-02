Global m-payments cumulate 23.3% of the total online payments for Q3 2014

Turning to the Asian market, it has the second-highest proportion of mobile transactions among global regions, at 17% of total online payments, according to the Mobile Payments Index issued by the global payment technology company Adyen.

Comparing August 2013 to August 2014, Asia experienced the strongest mobile payments growth of all regions, increasing by 58%.



Europe maintained its lead among global regions, with mobile payments averaging at 24 % for Q3 2014. It also experienced growth of 34% from August 2013 to August 2014. The UK leads in Europe and globally, with mobile payments averaging 41% for Q3, followed by the Netherlands and Spain at 26%, France 18% and Germany 16%. North America remains steady, at 16.7%, and Latin America remains below other regions, at 6% for the quarter.



Authorization rates for online payments are higher on mobile devices than on desktops, averaging 88.1% versus 86.7% for the months of August and September 2014. Furthermore, the proportion of transactions refused by banks on mobile devices is 1.5% lower than it is on desktops. This reflects the increased emphasis businesses are placing on streamlining mobile payment processing now that it has become a primary sales channel.

Moreover, in Q3 people used smartphones more than tablets when purchasing digital goods (desktop 72%; smartphone 20%; tablet 8%), but the opposite occurs when physical goods are concerned (desktop 71%; smartphone 11%; tablet 18%). The Average Transaction Value (ATV) of physical goods is higher, at EUR 86.1 versus EUR 26.2 for digital goods.

General consumer preference when purchasing items online is for smartphones over tablets, with 57% of total mobile payments between July and September 2014 made on a smartphone, compared with 43% on a tablet.

While iOS across both tablets and smartphones still leads against Android, overall at 62% to 38% for Q3 2014, Android is gaining share in Q2 2014. The ratio was even greater at 69% to 31%. On a regional level, the breakdown for the month of September 2014 is as follows: in North America 4.3% of all online payments were made on Android vs 11.8% on iOS, in Europe 8.3% were made on Android vs 15.6% on iOS, in Asia 7.5% were conducted on Android vs 10.1% on iOS and in Latin America 2.1% were carried out on Android vs 3.3% on iOS.



In regard to Malaysia, Spain, and Argentina, Android accounts for 69%, 55% and 69% respectively of all mobile transactions.



The Mobile Payment Index is based on Adyen’s global mobile web payment transaction data, and does not track in-app mobile payments. In 2013, Adyen processed USD 14 billion through its global platform and has a current run rate of USD 20 billion annualized transaction value.

