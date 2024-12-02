Global eTrade Services launches cross-border blockchain service

As a subsidiary of Singapore technology provider CrimsonLogic, Global eTrade Services plans to position Open Trade Blockchain as an open infrastructure for the whole trade community to secure trade-related documents from certificate of origin to commercial invoice.

Features of the service include an easy-to-consume service layer, drag-and-drop, and Web Service APIs to help with integrating and scaling OTB for legacy systems. According to CrimsonLogic, Open Trade Blockchain is the first cross-border platform of its kind, and aligns with China’s Belt Road Initiative (BRI). The service will provide greater connectivity with the country’s ‘Digital Silk Road’ – a network of communications across the region.