Global ecommerce sales to reach USD 2 trillion in 2015

Moreover, from 1994 to 2012 ecommerce sales reached USD 1 trillion and in 2014 the value reached to USD 1.5 trillion.

Ecommerce business has developed at a fast pace, mainly due to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology, which helps automate processes that used to be complicated: credit cards, payment wallets, shipping, taxes, etc.

In 2013, US SMEs ecommerce market topped USD 76.76 billion and is expected to surpass USD 100 billion in 2015.