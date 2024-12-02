Global ecommerce payment market to reach USD 135 bln

The Global E-commerce Payment Market 2018-2022 report has been issued by TechNavio and added to ResearchAndMarkets.coms offering.

One driver in the market is rise in the usage of wireless networks. The increasing Internet and wireless broadband penetration are one of the primary drivers for the growth of the ecommerce market as it is driving the social and the mobility phenomenon across the market.

One trend in the market is rise in mobile biometrics for payment. The use of mobile devices for conducting financial and ecommerce transactions has increased significantly.

This increasing trend is leading towards rapid innovation of biometrics technologies such as fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, iris recognition, signature recognition, keystroke recognition, and facial recognition.

One challenge in the market is security and privacy concerns. Payment service providers use online cookies to gather personal data and customer information so that they can customise advertising messages to target key audiences.

The indiscriminate use of cookies can infringe client privacy, while location-based online services have raised privacy concerns because these can reveal the geographical location of the customer.