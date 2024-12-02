Global ecommerce market on continuous rise since 2011

According to Technavio, a market research company, the B2C ecommerce space is the fastest growing segment, attracting the interests of global ecommerce sites like Amazon and Alibaba.

Global E-Commerce Market 2016-2020 forecast that global ecommerce market will grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 19.42% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ecommerce market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers ecommerce sales through desktops only.

The market is divided into Americas, APAC and EMEA regions. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market: Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, eBay, and PayPal.

Other prominent vendors are considered to be ASOS, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Costco, GameStop, Groupon, J. C. Penney, Kohls, Liberty Interactive, LL Bean, Lowes, Macys, Newegg, MasterCard, Sears Holdings, Softcard, Staples, Target, the Home Depot, Visa, and the Walmart Stores.

The main market driver is social media advertising, and the market challenge is represented by high dependency on investor money. The current market trend is considered to be the adoption of RTB (real-time bidding).