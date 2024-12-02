Global ecommerce adoption reaches peak

More than 650 retailers and 13,000 consumers were included in the study, which also found that, on average, most consumers (about 60%) are shopping at online marketplaces such as Amazon, Tmall, or eBay. The others are buying goods online at a retailer or brand site such as macys.com, walmart.com, or apple.com.

Regarding consumer behaviour, the survey revealed that 91% of consumers abandon online shopping carts when shipping is not free or fast enough. It also showed the prominence and importance of subscription boxes, since more than half of the millennials polled are enrolled in at least one subscription box at the moment and according to researchers this is expected to grow by next year with 11%.

When it comes to cross-border transactions, the adoption rate of US consumers shopping globally increased 2% year after year. In Japan, the rate rose 3%, while all other countries showed declines.