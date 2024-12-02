Global-e selects Paysafe as its merchant acquirer

Global-e enables merchants to transact locally with customers in more than 200 destinations worldwide. The company provides a technology-based, end-to-end solution for online merchants to handle all their cross-border sales.

Global-e’s solution supports 60+ currencies, 45+ different payment methods, localised multi-lingual checkout, multiple shipping options and local duty and tax calculation.

As a principal member of MasterCard Europe and Visa Europe, Paysafe directly acquires merchant accounts and processes transactions. Paysafe offers multi-territory European payment processing solutions to merchants based in all EEA countries, as well as UK merchant customers with an international presence in the EEA.

Global-e is a provider of cross-border solutions for online merchants and also manages fraud and currency risk.

Paysafe is the provider of the NETBANX gateway, NETELLER e-money payments and free person-to-person money transfer service, and the Net+ prepaid card products used by merchants and consumers.