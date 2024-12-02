Global-e completes acquisition of Flow Commerce

Through the acquisition, Global-e will have access to Flow’s API-based technology to provide small merchants with a tailored solution catering to their needs of emerging businesses. The deal is also set to expand the relationship with Shopify to offer cross-border services.

The deal was signed for around USD 500 million in equal portions of cash and Global-e shares. Simultaneously, Global-e issued a warrant worth USD 70 million in shares to Shopify to continue increasing the strategic partnership with the ecommerce platform.

As part of the Global-e family, Flow Commerce is expected to generate around USD 20 million in net revenues for the 2021 calendar year.