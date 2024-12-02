Global digital media boosts ecommerce market

Consumer habits are shifting from broadcast TV to on-demand content, especially live streaming. Traditional TV viewing is increasingly facing competition from other viewing platforms such as smartphones, tablets, and Smart TVs. Pay TV across various platforms, including cable TV, IPTV, and satellite TV, continues to rise in popularity, and this trend is reflected in the market’s increasing service revenues. IPTV is the fastest growing pay TV platform from a global perspective.

Video applications over broadband are used by different industries for advertising, marketing, demonstration, entertainment and communication purposes. Online video streaming makes up the largest component of internet traffic, and is set to continue growing faster than other digital formats. Streaming video providers face increasing competition as more and more companies enter this market. Mobile TV/video is forecast to grow and, due to poor data allowance and steep prices, users tend to watch mobile video over WiFi more than over a cellular network.

The ‘triple play’ concept comprises fixed voice, video and data applications, all delivered over one single access subscription. Many companies also offer ‘quadruple play’, in which mobile voice services are added into the equation. Bundled offers are very popular in parts of Europe and Asia.

Spending on advertising using digital media channels is growing in market share despite economic conditions slowing down the growth of overall advertising spending. In 2014 the advertising sector focused on the future opportunities offered by multi-screen developments, meaning a cross-marketing approach involving multiple devices like TV, tablets, computers, laptops, mobile phones etc.

In addition, advertisers and content developers/providers are eyeing the potential opportunities offered by the Over-The-Top (OTT) content distributed by Smart TVs. Digital marketing, as a whole, is growing, as marketers shift towards these advertising methods at the expense of traditional formats. The telecoms industry has transformed, while the growth of Over-The-Top (OTT) services has both impacted the digital economy and the telcos.

Consumer willingness to seek cheaper and broader retail options is a driver behind both the growth of ecommerce and m-commerce. Global m-commerce sales are expected to reach around USD 120 billion globally in 2015.

In 2014 the rise of alternative Over-The-Top mobile messaging services is becoming a serious threat to the traditional operators’ revenue streams and is considered to be a disruptive development.