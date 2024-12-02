Global Cyber Alliance, Mastercard launch Cybersecurity Toolkit for small businesses protection

This solution offers actionable guidance and tools with clear directions to combat the increasing volume of cyberattacks targeted against small businesses, including phishing, malware, and ransomware. In order to create the GCA Cybersecurity Toolkit, The Global Cyber Alliance has partnered with additional organisations, including the Center for Internet Security, the Cyber Readiness Institute, the City of London, and the City of New York. The toolkit will also be regularly updated with input from users, industry experts, and public and private partners across the globe.

Among the features The GCA Cybersecurity Toolkit offers to small business owners, one can include: