Global Blue, UnionPay International extend partnership

As part of their collaboration, the two companies have created a new tax-free shopping portal hosted on UnionPay International’s mobile and PC websites for Chinese globe shoppers.

The solution is also available on UnionPay’s WeChat account. From early 2019, the service will also be rolled-out on the UnionPay app.

Currently, the partnership has included early refunds for UnionPay cardholders in Global Blue lounges, downtown refund locations and at over 800 stores in 10 European countries. In addition, UnionPay Platinum and Diamond cardholders receive priority access to Global Blue’s network of VIP lounges.

The new destination on UnionPay International’s portal allows Global Blue to reach more UnionPay cardholders with tax-free shopping information and access to its traveler services, which will be integrated into the portal. These include a global Blue’s refund calculator (which helps Globe Shoppers to understand the eligible refund on purchases in different countries), a refund tracker (enables customers to track the status of their refund), a refund office locator (provides details of the nearest Global Blue refund locations, country by country), enrolment onto the SHOP TAX FREE Card (allows Globe Shoppers to claim their tax savings without the hassle of filling in tax-free forms), and an option to download the SHOP TAX FREE mobile app.