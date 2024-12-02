Global Blockchain Business Council offers Blockchain Education Initiative

The work, which the GBBC tries to draw attention to, is done by leading academic institutions around the world, undertaking to promote a greater understanding of blockchain technology and its numerous applications. As part of its initiative, the GBBC will provide executive summaries of detailed technical reports and studies produced by the innovative organisations that it will be spotlighting.

The GBBC’s first spotlighting will be the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Digital Currency Initiative (DCI). The work will go around the development of digital currencies and blockchain technology. Also, topics captured in the initial collection of summaries comprise electric microgrids, digital fiat currencies, the lightning network, and secure asset registries.

GBBC is in discussion with other leading academic institutions, with the aim to further mobilise industry voices, and help educate business leaders and regulators on the potential of blockchain technology.