Global B2C ecommerce predicted to reach EUR 1.5 trln by 2020 – yStats.com

The report, titled “Top 5 Country B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts: 2016 to 2020,” cites around 30 online retail sales forecasts from various sources, which generally concur in predicting decline in the annual growth rates of B2C ecommerce sales in these markets.

The top five markets making the largest contribution to this number are China, the US, the UK, Japan and Germany.

China is projected to remain both the largest and the fastest growing, the only country from the top 5 to maintain ecommerce growth rates of above +20% over the forecast period. Overall, a common trend predicted by the majority of primary sources cited in the report are declining year-on-year growth rates as these markets mature.

Besides China, double-digit growth rates of online retail sales are also expected in Japan, the world’s fourth and Asia-Pacific’s second largest B2C ecommerce market. The UK is the leader among the top 5 in B2C ecommerce’s share of total retail sales, and is thus projected to see some of the lowest growth rates through 2020, as cited in the report by yStats.com

In addition to referring to nearly 30 online retail sales forecasts, the yStats.com report also reveals the top trends which will influence the ecommerce market development in the top 5 countries for the near future. These include the rise of mcommerce sales and cross-border online shopping, as well as omnichannel features.