



As per the information detailed in the press release, GLN International’s strategic partnership with SendMn and QPay works towards allowing cross-border QR payments between Mongolia and other countries and regions connected to the GLN global payment network.











The partnership’s objective

With the launch being planned for June 2024, GLN International, SendMn, and QPay intend to enable customers of e-wallets in the former’s network to make QR payments at over 200,000 QPay stores throughout Mongolia. Additionally, the users of 12 partner bank apps and seven e-wallets in the QPay network are set to be able to conduct QR payments in 11 countries and regions connected to GLN’s global payment network, including Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand, among others. Through their collaboration, the three companies focus on advancing the local tourism industry in Mongolia, as well as the cross-border payment sector.



Furthermore, representatives from GLN underlined that the collaboration aims to provide an improved payment service through competitive real-time exchange rates and an extensive merchant network, thus offering secure, simplified, cross-border QR payment services. According to SendMn’s officials, as Korea emerges as a popular destination for Mongolian travellers, the opening of new electronic payments intends to enhance how citizens of both nations conduct transactions.



Through their joint efforts, GLN, SendMn, and QPay plan to provide increased convenience, security, and efficiency for travellers to and from Mongolia, as well as other regions connected to the GLN payment network. Also, the partnership intends to support the advancement of QR payment technology across the Asian region.