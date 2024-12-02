Glint announces key partners to accelerate US launch

To support Glint’s exciting expansion into the USA, Glint is delighted to announce it is partnering with Sutton Bank, for Mastercard issuing, and Galileo Processing for its card and ACH processing.

Sutton Bank, the 140-year-old US community bank and US prepaid issuer, offers progressive and innovative card and payment solutions and works with fintech companies.

Galileo offers technology, fraud detection offerings, security, decision-making analytics and regulatory compliance functionality. Its platform will provide Glint with direct deposit and debit card transaction processing.

Glint is backed by investors in the UK, Europe, Japan, and Canada. Key investors include NEC Capital Solutions, through its venture fund co-operated with Venture Labo Investment, and the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (“TOCOM”).