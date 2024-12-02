GlenBit to integrate with Blockpass KYC Connect

UK-based blockchain assets exchange platform GlenBit aims to develop advances in traditional commerce, financial technology, and artificial intelligence. Blockpass is a regtech and compliance business, which provides digital identity verification as a service. After launching its KYC Connect service, Blockpass has announced integrations with Ethfinex, ethecal, BBFTA, Tokenomica, Legacy Trust, Corporate Options, and others.

By integrating KYC Connect Plus into GlenBit’s onboarding process, the company can reduce the amount of time it takes for customers to sign up to the platform. At the same time, GlenBit is still meeting the global regulatory requirements for compliant verification. Blockpass KYC Connect provides low cost pre-verified compliance with shared regulatory and compliance services, so merchants can onboard users without the duplicative identity verification process for the same user multiple times across different services. Moreover, with a verified Blockpass digital identity, customers can simply scan a QR code, and send verified profiles to merchants.