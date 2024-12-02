GlassesUSA announces selection of Splitit to maximise online sales

Splitit enables retailers to offer monthly payment plans to their customers directly at checkout.?Splitit works on existing credit cards so customers enjoy all of their regular credit card benefits such as points, cash-back and mileage. Retailers enjoy increased conversion rates, higher average orders and increased customer satisfaction without any greater risk than they have with regular credit card transactions.



Since first offering Splitit to customers 6 months ago, GlassesUSA has seen a 12% increase in high order value sales. Additionally, check out abandonment rate has decreased by more than 10% for high order value baskets.

The implementation of Splitit on the GlassesUSA website was done in 3 days. After collecting initial information from the Company, Splitit worked with the GlassesUSA IT team to set up their payment gateway and onboard them into the merchant portal.