Glance mobile payment platforms integrated into 15 POS systems

In a press release, the Canada-based company, GlanceTechnologies affirms that the integrations allow Glance to connect with more than some 500,000 separate POS installations in North America. Among these integrations, Oracle MICROS, NCR Aloha POS, POSiTouch, Maitre’D POS and Squirrel POS can be enumerated.

The connection facilitates the direct sending and receiving of information from these systems, hence reducing the manual steps out of the process. To this, other functions are in order: auto-closing bills, pulling bills electronically, and auto-inserting orders.

Desmond Griffin, the CEO of Glance Technologies, suggests that creating integrations with a wide range of POS systems allows Glance Pay become the mobile payments platform of choice for a wide range of businesses.