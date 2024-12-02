GK Software, TruRating team up for intelligent customer feedback for retailers

As part of the agreement, TruRating’s point-of-payment customer feedback software will integrate with GK’s platform to provide retailers with the ability to ask each customer questions at the checkout, related to the retail experience.

In addition, the integration will deliver a new AI-driven opportunity to retailers, namely the ability to trigger different, specific questions based on customer actions, such as the brands or types of products purchased or the use of a loyalty card.

TruRating was launched by Nelson in 2014 with the aim to help merchants understand the silent majority of customers who usually do not leave feedback regarding their retail experience.