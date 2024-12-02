Givex enhances customer experience with loyalty programs over WeChat

WeChat is the predominant platform used by customers to engage with brands outside physical stores in China. In the WeChat app, customers can go to the brands service account and enrol in a loyalty program with a mobile form (provided the brand has chosen to make them available), also they can check points balances or generate a QR code, barcode or single use number which can be scanned by the store to pay with a gift card or collect points. Furthermore, even if they havent enrolled before in the brands loyalty program, the customer can start collecting points immediately by linking their WeChat account to a new loyalty account.

Givex operates in over 55 countries, having processed more than 16 billion transactions since 1999, across a wide array of industries. The Givex Platform provides tools to drive customer engagement while also accelerating operational efficiency, through a merchants physical, online and mobile sales channels. Using Givex, all these channels generate the valuable and actionable data, protected by the maximum PCI security standards.