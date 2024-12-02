GiveStar releases Tap on Phone to turn smartphones into contactless donation points

The new feature turns any smartphone into a contactless donation point for charity fundraising and represents a software-enabled contactless donations solution built into the GiveStar app. The product represents the first of its kind that deploys a contactless technology to allow charities of all sizes receive donations without purchasing expensive POS hardware and aims to help fundraisers to accomplish their goals easier and faster.

The Tap on Phone option is dedicated to charities of all sizes but especially those who receive constant donations and cannot deploy the necessary number of mobile POS to all volunteers and campaign fundraisers. The product already received accreditation from both Visa and Mastercard, as well as security accreditation from SGS Brightsight to operate smoothly.

Launched in 2021, GiveStar has recently partnered with the British Red Cross, making the charity organisation the first one to try the new Tap on Phone technology, alongside cash donations, to raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.