GivePay, ATM World partner for digital gift cards

As part of the process, GivePay sends digital gift cards instantly through its ATM-based platform. The sender must select the desired card and pay through the ATM. The solution is currently available through terminals in the New York City area and gift cards can be stored in the Apple Pay or Google Pay wallet on the recipients smartphone.

The GivePay solution also provides a wide selection of prepaid wireless top-up options, since real time payment via the ATM applies the payment directly to the customers mobile phone account.

Currently, GivePay is in final testing with other ATM operators, with launches expected in selected markets starting in October, according to the press release.